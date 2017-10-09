Shooting At Local Walmart Leaves Shoppers In The Line Of Fire

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It was frightening moments in Howard County, when gunfire erupted at an Ellicott City Walmart, leaving one man injured.

Police say shots were fired both inside and outside the store, and the tense moments left innocent shoppers in the line of fire.

Officers were called to the Walmart on North Ridge Rd. just after midnight Saturday.

The initial call indicates a fight inside with shots fired.

“Caller advised two people were fighting. Caller watched a black male in a white tank top come outside bleeding.”

Once officers raced to the scene, the man hit by the gunfire was spotted in the parking lot, and was gearing up to retaliate.

“I’m out front of Walmart right now, he’s standing outside in his tank top,” one officer can be heard saying.

Police say that after the man was shot inside, he went back out to the parking lot, got into a car, grabbed his gun, and fired shots towards the store.

“Adam 2-2, let’s get some more units to the Walmart, gunshots. We’ll just wait there.”

Luckily, no shoppers were hit.

The man accused of firing shots outside the store then led police on a chase.

“Coming out the back of North Ridge, probably going towards Baltimore County.”

Until being caught minutes later.

“One passenger is complaining of a gunshot wound.”

Those who frequent the Walmart – in what’s known as a quiet area – were left stunned.

“You don’t know what’s going on inside these guys’ heads” said shopper Larry Ward. “We don’t know what was going on in that guy’s head in Vegas, and we don’t know what was going on in this guy’s head here.”

But they won’t let the frightening ordeal rattle their lives.

“You can’t be fearful of it. It does hit close to home, but you can’t be fearful of it,” said Candy Joyce.

WJZ did try reaching out to Walmart for a statement, but they referred all questions to Howard County police.

Police say the suspect who fired the initial shots is still on the loose as of Monday night.

Anyone with information on this case is urged to call police at (410) 313-STOP.

