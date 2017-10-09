Weather Blog: Warm and Humid Overnight, Drier Air Tuesday

Filed Under: Bob Turk Weather Blog

A nice batch of much-needed rain, mainly from the remnants of Nate, moved across the region early today. Most areas had anywhere from two-thirds of an inch, to one inch and a quarter accumulate.

Very warm and humid air remains around the region tonight, but some drier air will move our way tomorrow.

We do expect a few more chances of showers this week, primarily on Wednesday and Thursday, and with that, cooler temperatures. More mild than normal conditions are on tap for the weekend and we may see 80 degrees once again!

Bob Turk

