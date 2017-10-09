Wildfires Force Evacuations In California

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Wildfires have spread across Wine Country Sunday night burning buildings, and forcing hundreds of evacuations including two hospitals and injuring several people. That’s according to CBS affiliate KPIX.
The Atlas Peak Fire was one of several fires. The flames grew to more than 200 acres near Napa. A fire near Calistoga burned several buildings sending several people to the hospital.
The National Weather Service has issued a red flag warning for the Bay area. The warning is expected to last until Tuesday. Officials are predicting gusty winds and dry conditions. Gusts were predicted to be in the 30 mile per hour range in the area of the fires. On Monday, winds near Atlas Peak blew at 28 miles per hour.
Authorities were going house to house just north of a nearby resort to urge residents to leave. There were reports of at least three structure fires on Atlas Peak.
