2 Officers Disciplined In Freddie Gray Case

BALTIMORE (AP) — An attorney for two Baltimore police officers says they have agreed to be disciplined for their roles in the arrest of Freddie Gray, a young black man who died in custody.

Michael Davey, an attorney for the Baltimore police union, says Garrett Miller and Edward Nero don’t believe they violated any policies or procedures, but accepted the disciplinary agreement in order to “move on.” Neither Davey nor a police spokesman would say how they would be disciplined.

Nero and Miller were among six officers charged in Gray’s death in 2015. The 25-year-old man died after his neck was broken in the back of a transport wagon while he was handcuffed but left unrestrained by a seat belt. Three officers were acquitted at trial, and cases against the others were dropped.

