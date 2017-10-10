Baltimore Cop Shoots Large Dog To Break Up Fight With Small Dog

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– A Baltimore City police officer shot a dog Tuesday to break up a fight among two large dogs and one smaller dog.

Shortly before 7 p.m., a BPD K-9 officer was patrolling in the 500 block of Macon Street when he saw two large dogs attacking a smaller dog.

The officer attempted to pull the dogs apart before he shot one of the larger dogs to stop the attack.

The dog that was shot was taken to the animal hospital for treatment.

The smaller dog was taken home by his owner with non life-threatening injuries.

