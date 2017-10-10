Baltimore-Based Under Armour Shirt Saves Life Of Las Vegas Shooting Victim

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– A doctor credited a Baltimore-based Under Armour shirt with compressing a Minnesota native’s bleeding after he was shot last Sunday in Las Vegas.

WCCO reports that Philip Aurich was shot in the deadliest mass shooting in recent U.S. history.

Aurich, who is originally from St. Paul, Minnesota and now lives Vegas, was rushed to the hospital after being shot in the back while attending the Route 91 Harvest Music Festival. Fifty-eight people died that night as well as the gunman, Stephen Paddock, who killed himself.

Aurich was wearing an Under Armour compression shirt at the time of the shooting. The shirt, which was made by the Baltimore-based company, is credited with possibly saving his life. The shirt compressed the bleeding, according to a Las Vegas doctor.

“The doctor said that shirt was a big part of him not bleeding terribly, bleeding out pretty much, you know,” said Ben Aurich, the brother of Phil.

Phil still has a bullet lodged in his lung. He lost his spleen and part of his colon. But his family is grateful he didn’t lose his life.

“Everything happened perfectly along the line to allow him to make it because a lot of them didn’t,” Ben said.

