Detectives Offer Reward For Info About Ellicott City Walmart Shooting

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are still investigating Sunday’s shooting at an Ellicott City Walmart, and detectives are now offering a reward of up to $2,500 for information.

Police were called to the store around midnight for a fight with shots fired. Upon arrival, they located a 23-year-old Baltimore man near the scene with a non-fatal gunshot wound. His identity has not been released.

Investigators believe the man who was shot and the suspect passed each other as the suspect was entering the store and the other man was leaving. The two exchanged words and detectives believe the man re-entered the store to confront the suspect, who then allegedly pulled out a gun and fired a shot, striking the man in the cheek.

Witnesses tell police the man who was shot exited the store and retrieved a gun from a Mercedes sedan in the parking lot. He fired multiple shots at the front of the store, then got in the car with another person and drove away. No one was injured when the man fired shots at the building, police say.

The other man fled on foot, according to investigators. He still has not been located. He is described as a 20- to 25-year-old black male, approximately six feet tall with a thin build.

Officers did find the man in the Mercedes nearby on Town and Country Boulevard, and arranged for him to be transported to Shock Trauma. He was treated and released. The involvement of that man and his passenger in the shooting is undetermined and a part of the ongoing investigation.

There is no indication that the two men involved in the incident knew each other.

No charges have been filed in the case and the investigation is ongoing and active while police conduct interviews and gather information. Detectives are asking anyone with information to call 410-313-STOP or email HCPDcrimetips.com@howardcountymd.gov.

