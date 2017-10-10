Man Found Shot Dead In Landsdowne Apartment Complex Parking Lot

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man is dead after being shot Monday night in Landsdowne, police say.

Officers were called to the unit block of Silerton Road just before midnight. Upon arrival, they found 32-year-old Mark Antonio Gibbs, of the 2400 block of Hollins Ferry Road, laying in the apartment complex parking lot suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have not yet identified a suspect to the shooting, but they do believe Gibbs was the intended victim. The homicide is still under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 410-307-2020.

Reward Offered

Metro Crime Stoppers, an organization that is separate from the Baltimore County Police Department and Baltimore County Government, offers rewards for information in connection with felony offenses.

Anonymous tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers by phone, text message or online.

Phone: 1-866-7LOCKUP

Text message: Text “MCS” plus your message to “CRIMES” (274637)

Web tip: www.metrocrimestoppers.org

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook