Annapolis Crab House Named Most Popular Restaurant In Maryland By People Magazine

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — People Magazine has named Cantler’s Riverside Inn as the most popular restaurant in Maryland.
The magazine’s food section recently teamed up with Zagat to name the most popular restaurants in each state and Washington D.C. Cantler’s Riverside Inn in Annapolis won Marylands’ top spot.
To determine the most popular eatery in each state, People says it considered Zagat expert reviews, diner ratings and Google scores, and paid “special attention to spots sourcing local ingredients and serving iconic or regionally inspired food.”
And of course, any place that hoped to win the hearts of Marylanders would have to serve seafood — specifically crabs.
“Marylanders say the sweet, Old Bay-crusted Chesapeake blue crabs are the best around—and Cantler’s is the most authentic place to enjoy them as you sit on the deck overlooking lovely Mill Creek,” People says.
Cantler’s Riverside is located at 458 Forest Branch Road.
The full list of popular restaurants for each state is available here.
Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook