Maryland SPCA Takes In Puerto Rican Dogs That Survived Hurricane Maria

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– The Maryland SPCA has taken in 20 dogs from Puerto Rico that survived Hurricane Maria, in hopes to find them forever homes in the Baltimore area.

The dogs flew into New Jersey Saturday night and are starting to get used to life in Charm City.

Nine puppies and 11 adult dogs from the island made the 1600-mile journey from Puerto Rico, which was devastated by Hurricane Maria more than two weeks ago.

“It’s great to know that we are directly helping those people and animals in need,” said Dr. Karen Burks of the Maryland SPCA.

The dogs are now getting the help and medical care they need.

One of the puppies, who is 10 weeks old, and his sister are still undergoing treatments at the shelter.

Four adult dogs are also being kept and treated for skin issues until they can be released to foster families.

“They’re all very sweet. The biggest thing: they’re all just so scared of everything that’s been going on with them in the past couple weeks. So our goal is to give them a stable environment,” Dr. Burks said.

Last month, the SPCA took in dogs impacted by Hurricane Harvey in Houston.

“We’re doing this so we can help free up space in the affected shelters,” one woman with the SPCA said.

The SPCA is accepting donations to help with medical care and also foster parents.

Several other shelters in the Northeast also took in dogs from Puerto Rico.

