Police: Driver Hits Officer During Traffic Stop, Is Hospitalized After Complaining Of Abdomen Pain

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Baltimore Police officer was treated at Shock Trauma and released Monday night after being hit during a traffic stop, investigators say.

The driver was also transported to Shock Trauma.

It happened in the 2700 block of West North Avenue at about 10:50 p.m.

During the stop, the car took off going eastbound, sideswiping the officer, police say. The car was pursued to the 2300 block of Westwood Avenue, where it was stopped again.

The driver complained of abdomen pain, and was taken to the hospital. There is no word on their current condition, but charges are pending against them.

The officer suffered a bruise left leg.

