Brothers Involved In Shootout That Led To Pr. George’s Officer’s Death Plead Guilty

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two brothers involved in an ambush of a Prince George’s County police station that led to the death of a 28-year-old officer have pleaded guilty, according to the Prince George’s County State’s Attorney.

Sentencing for Malik Ford and Elijah Ford is scheduled for May.

Police say their brother, Michael Ford, had a documented history of mental illness. They also say he planned the March 2016 attack on the Prince George’s County Police District 3 station in Palmer Park and enlisted Malik and Elijah to record it.

In the confusion, one of Detective Jacai Colson’s fellow officers shot and killed him. Colson was not in uniform at the time.

Malik plead guilty to attempted murder, conspiracy and one other charge. He will be sentenced to 50 years with all but 20 suspended.

Elijah plead guilty to conspiracy to commit murder. He’ll be sentenced next year to 50 years with all but 12 suspended.

Michael Ford faces second-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder and conspiracy charges for the attack. He was found competent to stand trial in April.

