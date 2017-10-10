Third Baltimore Officer To Plead Guilty In Fraud Case

BALTIMORE (AP) — A third Baltimore police officer is set to plead guilty in federal court to robbing and illegally detaining residents and billing for overtime hours not worked.

The Baltimore Sun reports that Baltimore Police Detective Jemell Rayam will plead guilty on Tuesday. He is among eight officers, all part of an elite gun squad, federally indicted on racketeering charges stemming from allegedly unlawfully arresting and robbing people, and participating in an overtime fraud scheme.

Two other officers have so far pleaded guilty to federal charges and a fourth officer is slated to appear in court on Thursday to change his not guilty plea, according to the newspaper.

The case has had a profound impact on criminal cases in Baltimore. Prosecutors have dropped more than 100 cases involving the indicted officers.

