Third Time’s A Charm For The Charmery

BALTIMORE (WJZ) —The ice cream shop known as The Charmery will be opening a third location in the Baltimore area next year.  That’s according to our media partners at The Baltimore Sun. 

The Hampden-based ice cream shop will be opening at 6806 York Road in Towson in the spring of 2018. The announcement comes as the 4-year-old shop disclosed they will be joining Union Collective, a manufacturing and retail development led by Union Craft Brewing in Midfield. This will also happen by the spring. This location will be home to a 55-hundred square-foot retail, production and events space.

The location in Towson will be almost the same size as the original shop in Hampden.

 

