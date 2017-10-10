Third Time’s A Charm For The Charmery

BALTIMORE (WJZ) —The ice cream shop known as The Charmery will be opening a third location in the Baltimore area next year. That’s according to our media partners at The Baltimore Sun.
The Hampden-based ice cream shop will be opening at 6806 York Road in Towson in the spring of 2018. The announcement comes as the 4-year-old shop disclosed they will be joining Union Collective, a manufacturing and retail development led by Union Craft Brewing in Midfield. This will also happen by the spring. This location will be home to a 55-hundred square-foot retail, production and events space.
The location in Towson will be almost the same size as the original shop in Hampden.
