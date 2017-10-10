Two Men Shot In Northwest Baltimore

Filed Under: Baltimore Police, Northwest Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two people are injured after a shooting on Monday night in Northwest Baltimore.

Police say the shooting took place on the 5400 block of Reistertown Road just before 8:00. A 26-year-old man was shot in the face and a 33-year-old man was shot with non-life threatening injuries. Both were taken to the hospital.

Authorities say the shooting may have happened after an altercation at a neighborhood bar and lounge.

Anyone with information on this incident is urged to call the Baltimore Police Citywide Shooting detectives at 410-396-2221.

 

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
CBS All Access
Download Our App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch