Two Men Shot In Northwest Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two people are injured after a shooting on Monday night in Northwest Baltimore.
Police say the shooting took place on the 5400 block of Reistertown Road just before 8:00. A 26-year-old man was shot in the face and a 33-year-old man was shot with non-life threatening injuries. Both were taken to the hospital.
Authorities say the shooting may have happened after an altercation at a neighborhood bar and lounge.
Anyone with information on this incident is urged to call the Baltimore Police Citywide Shooting detectives at 410-396-2221.
Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook