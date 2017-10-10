Weather Blog: A Sunny Start, But Rain Could Come Later

Hi Everyone!

Here comes another great Fall day. Sun, and clouds, early on. Then cloudier later. But my headline, again, is temps.  Today’s forecast daytime high is 82° that is 13° above normal. (Heck this morning we have numerous locations at 70°. The normal morning number should be 48°.)

Some showers tonight and tomorrow, (which we still need), then clearing for the weeks end, and weekend.

Cooler temps the next three days. Wed-73°, Thu-69°, an Fri-69°.  But then a warm up back to the mid 80’s by the end of the weekend.

It’s all about those temps. Speaking of which, and not to end this on a “downer”,  but a look at Canada, and North, shows that good ol “Polar Vortex” amping up. After all it is just 6 weeks until Thanksgiving.

Yep!

MB!

