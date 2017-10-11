5 Charged In Death Of Md. Woman Found In Secret Grave

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Five people have been charged in the death of a Maryland woman who was found buried in a secret grave.
Jenni Rivera Lopez was driven June 24 to a remote spot on or near the grounds of a youth camp on the outskirts of Annapolis. Police said she was beaten to death and buried there. Police found her body on Sept. 20 after an unnamed person provided information about her death.
Police said the killing was orchestrated by at least five people in varying ways. All five are being held without bond.
The Capital Gazette newspaper reported that people familiar with the investigation said the gang MS-13 was involved in Lopez’s killing. The El Salvadoran gang has been linked to recent violent crimes in the Annapolis area.
