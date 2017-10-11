‘Kid From Highlandtown’ Makes It Big, Back In Baltimore For New Creative Alliance Exhibit

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — He says he’s just a kid from Highlandtown, but his talent has taken him around the world. Ron Matz has more on a young man from East Baltimore who’s become a superstar in the music and fashion industry.

Aaron LaCrate was just 8 years old when he opened the first skateboard shop in Highlandtown. Soon there was much more.

“Then I quickly started making t-shirts, mixtapes and had a DJ set-up, so all this stuff was happening at once around the corner here in Highlandtown,” he says.

It all evolved into a clothing brand called Milkcrate Athletics, from Vans to beats by Dre and New Balance shoes, it’s LaCrate’s music that inspired the fashion brand.

“When you talk about streetwear, Milkcrate is one of the pioneering brands. People don’t know that story comes from Baltimore.”

He’s met Kanye West and John Waters. He’s also deejayed at Roseland and collaborated with Jay-Z and Madonna. But for Highlandtown, which holds a special place.

LaCrate is now putting the finishing touches on a new mural.

“This is where I became a creative person, and I became known. It’s the first place I had any fame on the street. It wasn’t something you could buy you had to earn it,” he says.

The exhibition about Aaron’s life is called “Just a Kid From Highlandtown.” It opens at the Creative Alliance on Friday and runs through November 25.

LaCrate currently lives in New York City. His parents still live in Highlandtown.

