Baltimore Murder Count At 278; More Than NY, More Per Capita Than Chicago

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — With the Baltimore Police Department announcing Wednesday the homicides of three more people, the number of murders in the city has reached 278 so far this year.
Our media partner The Baltimore Sun reports Baltimore is on pace for its deadliest year per capita, and 2017 could also be close to Baltimore’s record homicide total of 353 in 1993.
Baltimore has more homicides per capita than Chicago. It also has more homicides than New York City so far this year.
