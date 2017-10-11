2 Arrested For Assaulting Staff At Edmondson-Westside High School

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Two suspects were arrested Wednesday for allegedly assaulting staff members inside of Edmondson-Westside High School earlier in the week.

School officials said that a group of eight students and adults entered the school after dismissal Monday and assaulted two staff members.

Officials said that one of the students involved was also involved in a fight earlier that Monday inside the school.

The two individuals arrested have not been identified and the charges aren’t known at this time.

