Gubernatorial Candidate Wants Free Public Higher Education

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland Gubernatorial Candidate Ben Jealous says he wants the state to provide public higher education free of charge. That’s according to The Washington Post. 

The former NAACP president told students and progressive activists on Tuesday night at the University of Maryland that he would help pay for the plan by ending mass incarceration.

The discussion was held during a virtual town hall hosted by U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders. The Vermont senator endorsed Jealous’s gubernatorial bid in July.

The candidate has not said how much a Maryland tuition-free state program would cost, how many students would benefit, or what type of income-eligibility requirements would be required.

Right now, New York is the only state that provides public higher education free of charge.

