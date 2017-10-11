Maryland AG Urges Supreme Court To Uphold Weapons Ban

BALTIMORE (AP) — Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh has urged the U.S. Supreme Court to affirm a decision upholding the constitutionality of the state’s ban on military-style assault weapons and high-capacity magazines.

Frosh argued in court papers filed with the high court Tuesday that the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals was correct when it ruled in February that the 2013 Maryland Firearm Safety Act does not violate the Second Amendment’s right to keep and bear arms. He also agreed with the 4th Circuit that the ban on high-powered guns and ammunition quantity does not even implicate the Second Amendment due to a legal ferocity “most useful in military service.”

Gun-rights advocates have urged the Supreme Court to hear their appeal and strike down the law as unconstitutional.

