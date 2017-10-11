Md. Man Charged In Va. Teen’s Murder Wants Incriminating Statements Tossed

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (AP) — Lawyers for a man charged with murder in the death of a 13-year-old Virginia girl have asked a judge to throw out incriminating statements he allegedly made to investigators.

David Eisenhauer, of Columbia, Maryland, is accused of taking Nicole Lovell to a wooded area and stabbing her to death.

Eisenhauer is scheduled to go on trial Nov. 2. In court documents, his lawyers say his statements should be tossed out because investigators violated his rights.

His arguments are similar to those made by his co-defendant, Natalie Keepers, who objected to how police questioned her and eventually got a confession. Keepers, of Laurel, Maryland, is charged as an accessory. Her trial is scheduled to begin in February.

Eisenhauer and Keepers were engineering students at Virginia Tech when Lovell disappeared in January 2016.

