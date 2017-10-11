8 Alleged MS-13 Members Indicted On Violent Gang Conspiracy Charge

GREENBELT, Md. (AP) — Eight young men have been charged for their alleged roles in a MS-13 gang racketeering conspiracy that operated in Maryland.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said in a news release Wednesday that the men were named in a superseding indictment that a federal grand jury returned last month.

The men, who range in age from 18 through 22, are alleged to be members of MS-13. The indictment says they were members and associates of MS-13 who planned and committed homicides, drug and gun trafficking, and extortion.

The homicides included a slaying in March in Bedford County, Virginia.

Prosecutors say all eight men are in custody.

