Nationals And Yankees On The Brink Of Elimination

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– The Washington Nationals will be starting Stephen Strasburg for Game 4 of the NLDS against the Chicago Cubs in what could be the final game of their season.

Jon Paul Morosi of MLB.com reported Wednesday afternoon that the star pitcher would be taking the mound after conflicting reports emerged following Manager Dusty Baker initially stating on Tuesday that it would be Tanner Roark getting the start.

According to Morosi, Strasburg was scheduled to meet with the media for the pregame news conference, as the starting pitcher for the following game normally does, but as of early Wednesday morning, the time slot was changed to “TBD”.

The hesitation that resulted in the back-and-forth lineup change stems from Strasburg being under the weather.

Bob Nightengale of USA TODAY Sports reported Tuesday that Strasburg told the team staff that during his half- mile run Tuesday afternoon that he began wheezing and wasn’t ready to start Game 4.

Baker stated Tuesday, that Strasburg was one of many of his players that aren’t feeling up to snuff.

“A lot of my team is under the weather with the change of weather, and the air conditioning in the hotel, and the air conditioning here,” Baker said. “It’s just this time of the year for mold around Chicago — I think it’s mold. I mean, I have it too.”

Strasburg, in the first year of his seven-year, $175 million contract, is 0-2 in his two career postseason starts.

Following Tuesday’s rain out, Strasburg will hope to lead his squad to victory, down 2-1 to the Cubs.

The winner of the best-of-five series will face the red-hot LA Dodgers in the NLCS.

At Progressive Field in Cleveland, rookie sensation Aaron Judge will hope to propel his club into the ALCS in a win-or-go-home contest against the hometown Indians.

Wednesday night’s winner-take-all match-up isn’t favoring the visiting Yankees, as the home team has won each of the four previous games.

New York is currently in the midst of a two-game win streak, taking both contests in the Bronx.

The winner of the ALDS will take on the Houston Astros, who will attempt to continue their historical season.

