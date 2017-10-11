Crews Find Pipe That Was Causing Sewage Leak In Baltimore Had Been Sawed Off

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — While investigating a sewage leak in the Clipper Mill area, Baltimore Department of Public Works crews discovered that the problem was caused by a 100-year-old sewer main that had been sawed off.
Crews found the severed 8-inch, cast iron sewer main inside of a storm drain tunnel in the 3500 block of Parkdale Ave.
DPW crews are not sure when and how the sewer main was sawed off, but believe it was around the time a modern PVC-pipe sewer connection was tied in to the line in the early 2000s.
Crews were able to stop the sewage leak by installing a temporary bypass, and are working on a permanent fix for the problem.
