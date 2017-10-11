Police Offering Help To Those Being Targeted By Local Gangs

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — With the MS-13 gang being linked to recent violent crimes in the Annapolis area, including the murder of a woman in June, the Annapolis Police Department is offering help to those being targeted by a gang.
The Annapolis and Arundel County Police Departments are working together to “address the problem of gangs in Annapolis and surrounding area.”
Anyone who feels they or their family is being targeted by a gang should contact police immediately so they can help.
You can call the Annapolis Police Department at (410) 268-4141, or the Anne Arundel County Police Department at (410) 222-8610.
