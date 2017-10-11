Maryland College Offers Reward For Help With Recent Hate Bias Incidents

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– The University of Maryland: College Park announced in a release Wednesday that they are offering a reward for information leading to the identification of the individual(s) responsible for recent hate bias incidents on the school’s campus.

The following three incidents occurred within the last few weeks:

  • On September 28,  around 10 a.m., campus police responded to the Ellicott Dining Hall for offensive drawings and language found on the wall inside the men’s restroom.
  • On October 7, 2017, at about 5:43 p.m., campus authorities responded to the Ellicott Dining Hall for an offensive phrase and a swastika was found on the wall inside the men’s restroom.
  • On October 9, 2017, around 3:50 p.m., campus officers responded to the Ellicott Dining Hall for offensive writing was found inside the men’s restroom for a second time in two weeks.

Officials are offering a $2,000 reward to anyone who has information that leads to the successful identification of the individual responsible for the acts.

Anyone with information regarding the incidents is encouraged to contact UMPD at 301-405-3555 or e-mail investigations@umpd.umd.edu.

Individuals wishing to remain anonymous may email http://www.umpd.umd.edu/contact/anonymous_tip.cfm

