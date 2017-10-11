Weather Blog: Cooler, Damp Conditions

By Bob Turk
BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Cooler and damp conditions return to the region, as our winds turn to the east and bring that Atlantic air our way.

Some rain overnight, and some drizzle the next two days will be the rule. Our temperatures will also stay near normal, at least during the afternoon for the next two days.

By the weekend we will dry out and quickly warm up! We may reach close to 80 on Saturday and in the low 80’s on Sunday! A warm day for football!

