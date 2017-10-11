Weather Blog: Occasional Rain In The Forecast

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Hi Everyone!
Gray and damp. Now and through Friday night. Not a ton of rain, but “occasional rain”, or “periods of drizzle” is the wording of the forecast through this time period. It is also going to remain quite warm.
This morning we averaged 3 to 4 degrees warmer than this time yesterday morning. To be VERY honest the forecast, yesterday, for this morning’s low was for temps to be 10° cooler than Tuesday morning. We never cooled down.
Yesterday we “blowtoarched” to 86° . Today cooler but still warm at 74°. Normals today are 68°, and 74°.
So will the Fall season ever arrive. Yes, as a matter of fact after another sunny, and warm weekend, it looks like our overnight low on Monday night will be below 50°. Tuesday morning there will be some crispness to the air.
I am a beach bum. I’d rather have crisp Bacon.
MB!
