14-Year-Old Charged In Slaying Of Maryland Woman In Virginia

SALEM, Va. (AP) — A 14-year-old boy has been charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of a Maryland woman whose body was found in a home in Virginia.

Virginia State Police say the youth was charged as a juvenile Thursday in the death of 76-year-old Ruth Ann Knave of Tall Timbers, Maryland. Knave’s body was found Sept. 17 in a home in Salem, Virginia.

After Highland County Sheriff’s deputies found Knave’s body, her car was found at the Richmond International Airport parking lot, more than 150 miles (241 kilometers) away.

Troopers say the youth was arrested there and has been in custody since then.

The Roanoke Commonwealth’s Attorney has been appointed as a special prosecutor for the case.

