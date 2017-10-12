Maryland School Bus Carrying Students Involved In 3-Vehicle Crash

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– The Anne Arundel County Fire Department confirmed Thursday that a school bus was in a crash involving two other vehicles in Millersville.
Officials say the accident happened around 3:15 p.m. at the intersection of Crane Highway and Veterans Highway.
The Fire Department says there were 28 students on the bus and the driver. No one on the bus was injured.
Of the two other vehicles involved, crews say one person refused treatment at the scene while the 30-year-old in the other vehicle was taken to Shock Trauma with serious but non life-threatening injuries.
This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is made available.
