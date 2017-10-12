7 Maryland Students Disciplined For Photo Spelling Out Racial Slur

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– A group of Bel Air High School students have been disciplined after posing for a photo of themselves spelling out a racial slur with over-sized letters pinned on or held up to their shirts, according to the Baltimore Sun.
“The incident was thoroughly investigated and disciplinary action has been taken against the seven students involved,” Harford County Public Schools spokesperson Jillian Lader wrote in an email to the Sun Thursday.
The seven students included six who posed for the photo, which was taken in the school library, and a seventh who took the picture, according to Lader.
The photo shows the students each bearing a letter that, combined, spell out the n-word. The faces of all six have been scribbled over with black markings to hide their identities.
The disciplined the students faced wasn’t specified.
