Former Maryland School Employee Accused Of Sending Naked Photo To Student

DUNDALK, Md. (WJZ)– A former employee at Dundalk High School, who was once a Baltimore County police officer, is under fire after being accused of sending naked photos to a student.

Police say Jaclyn Albanese sent naked photos of herself to a 17-year-old student at Dundalk High School.

Parents told WJZ their children were involved and were present at a recent court hearing.

The allegations surfaced inside the walls of the high school.

“It’s disgusting” said one Dundalk High School parent. “I have no idea what to say.”

Authorities say they were first notified last April, when Albanese was an employee at the school.

Detectives say it was a school resource officer that heard the rumor among students, and then tipped off detectives to the allegations.

After a two month investigation, Albanese was charged with sending obscene material to a minor.

“It’s very scary” said another Dundalk High School parent.

WJZ reached out to Baltimore County Public Schools and they say Albanese is no longer an employee.

Before working at Dundalk High School, Baltimore County police say she was an officer with the department.

“She was officer with the department for seven years before leaving in 2005,” said Shawn Vinson of the Baltimore County Police Department.

Police are crediting the school resource officer with the case. They saying if it wasn’t for her, they would’ve never been tipped off to the allegations.

Albanese has been charged with displaying obscene material to a minor and possession of obscene material with the intent to distribute.

No court date was listed in online records.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook