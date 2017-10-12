Hatchet-Throwing Venue With A Bar Heads To Highlandtown

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It’s an activity some would find dangerous, while others say it’s something America would love. And it’s coming to Baltimore.

A Philadelphia-based company is planning to open its third ax-throwing facility in a Highlandtown warehouse next year. That’s according to our media partners at The Baltimore Sun.

It’s called Urban Axes and it will be opening at be at 1 N. Haven St. The facility will also have a bar serving beer and wine.

“Totally agree it sounds dangerous. Once you do it, you realize it’s not that dangerous.” said Krista Poll, one of the company’s co-founders.

Competitive and recreational ax-throwing is something that’s starting to get popular in the U.S. The concept originated in Canada and there are now facilities in Pittsburgh, Denver, and Chicago.

There’s also a league known as the National Ax Throwing Federation, founded in 2016. It has 2,200 league members in 31 cities and four countries.

As for Urban Axes, Baltimore was a natural growing fit for ax-throwing. Poll says “It’s a city with an ax to grind.”

The facility will be 10,000 square feet and will have six throwing areas. The areas will be similar to batting cages with a painted wood target at the end of each 14-foot long aisle.

Groups will be able to sign u for two half hour sessions where they learn how to throw properly and take turns tossing 14-inch hatchets under an instructors’ supervision.

Two people in a group will be able to throw at once while the rest watch from behind a bar-height counter.

Urban Axes will also accept walk-ins for one-hour rounds.

And they will run an eight-week ax-throwing league.

And while the danger of combining alcohol and a potentially deadly weapon, and the waiver everyone must sign, Poll says it’s safe.

She says once people start to throw, they get good at it and they’re competitive. Poll also says they are not sitting around drinking for two hours and want to throw and do well.

The facility will open in February.

