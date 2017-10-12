Police: Suspect Stole Cash, Blank Checks From Lutherville Martial Arts Studio

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police are looking for a suspect responsible for a burglary that took place on September 28 at a Lutherville martial arts studio.

The suspect entered the Maryland Martial Arts Studio in the 1800 block of York Road through an adjacent suite that was under construction, police say.

The man was captured on surveillance. He is described as a black male, between 20 and 30 years old, with a full beard. He was wearing a baseball cap, a t-shirt and dark pants.

Police say the suspect stole cash, blank checks and video cameras.

The incident is still under investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to call police at 410-307-2020 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

