Maya Rockeymoore Cummings To Join Race For Maryland Governor

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Maya Rockeymoore Cummings is jumping into the race for governor. That’s according to our media partners at The Baltimore Sun.

The 46-year-old is the wife of Representative Elijah Cummings of Baltimore.

Rockeymoore Cummings is expected to announce her candidacy on Thursday through a web video.

She says she brings 13 years as a business owner to the race. Rockeymoore Cummings operates the Washington-based public policy consulting company Global Policy Solutions LLC, which employs five people.

The Democrat says one of her policy specialties is health care. She said she wants a single-payer health care system adopted nationwide. For now, Rockeymoore Cummings says she wants to build on Maryland’s unique all-payer system to bring it as close to universal healthcare as possible.

Rockeymoore Cummings also favors allowing people who don’t qualify for Medicaid because they earn too much to “buy in” to the system. She’d also like to see a public option added to coverage under the Affordable Care Act.

While competing against Governor Hogan, Rockeymoore Cummings says she will critique his record as governor.

She says the Republican has shortchanged public transit and proposed a highway-oriented transportation plan that would do little to relieve traffic congestion.

The 46-year-old calls Hogan’s $9 billion to add express toll lanes to Interstate 270, the Capital Beltway, and the Baltimore-Washington Parkway “a 20th century solution to a 21st century problem.”

Rockeymoore Cummings will become the eighth serious contender to join the June 26 Democratic Primary. The Democrat will also be the second woman in the race, and the fifth candidate who has not previously held elected office.

