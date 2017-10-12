More Than 6,000 Fentanyl Pills Recovered During Execution Of Search Warrant

Filed Under: Anne Arundel County Police Department, Fentanyl

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — During the execution of a search warrant Wednesday, the Anne Arundel County Heroin Task Force recovered more than 6,000 Fentanyl pills in a Gambrills home.

The warrant to search the residence in the 2600 block of Carver Road was issued because of an investigation on drug trafficking, police say.

The 6,296 Fentanyl pills were apparently disguised as Oxycodone pills, and have a street value of about $62,960.

Robert Simpson, 23, was arrested in connection to the warrant and now faces drug charges.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
CBS All Access
Download Our App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch