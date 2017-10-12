More Than 6,000 Fentanyl Pills Recovered During Execution Of Search Warrant

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — During the execution of a search warrant Wednesday, the Anne Arundel County Heroin Task Force recovered more than 6,000 Fentanyl pills in a Gambrills home.
The warrant to search the residence in the 2600 block of Carver Road was issued because of an investigation on drug trafficking, police say.
The 6,296 Fentanyl pills were apparently disguised as Oxycodone pills, and have a street value of about $62,960.
Robert Simpson, 23, was arrested in connection to the warrant and now faces drug charges.
