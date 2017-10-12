Odenton Restaurant Donating All Its Profits Today To Local Las Vegas Victim

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A local restaurant is looking to help a local woman who was injured in last week’s Las Vegas massacre.

The Hideaway in Odenton announced on Facebook that it will donate all profits made today to the GoFundMe page of 27-year-old Tina Frost.

Frost is recovering after being shot in the faceat the Route 91 Harvest festival, when Stephen Paddock opened fire on a crowd of thousands from his 32nd story room at the nearby Mandalay Bay hotel.

The GoFundMe page for Frost has raised more than $500,000 for her care. CLICK HERE to donate.

