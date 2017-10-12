Grand Jury Indicts Boyfriend Of Murdered Howard County Teacher

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A grand jury has indicted Tyler Tessier on a murder charge in the slaying of his pregnant girlfriend, WTOP reports.

Laura Wallen, who was four months pregnant when she disappeared, was missing for more than a week before her body was found.

Wallen’s sister reported her missing on the evening of Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 4. Wallen did not show up for the first day of school on Sept. 5.

The 31-year-old lived in Olney and taught at Wilde Lake High School in Howard County.

An autopsy revealed that she was shot in the back of her head.

Tessier was arrested and charged on Sept. 13, after police say he gave them several conflicting statements.

This is a developing story.

