Baltimore KKK Leader Is Denied Bail

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Our media partners, The Baltimore Sun, report a Batimore Ku Klux Klan leader who was charged with firing a pistol during a violent white nationalist rally in Charlotesville,Va., has been denied bail despite his claim that he acted in self defense.

Richard Wilson Preston is a resident of Northeast Baltimore. The man was accused of firing a weapon within 1,000 feet of a school during the white nationalist rally in August.

According to The Baltimore Sun, The Charlottesville Daily Progress reported that Preston told a judge Thursday that he drew his pistol twice. He said the first time for when he was threatened b a man he thought was going to throw a newspaper box at him, and the second time when threatened by a man with a nail laden stick.

Preston says he fired a shot after a friend was threatened by a counterprotester holding a makeshift flamethrower.

The Sun says that the judge’s ruling means that Preston will remain in the Albemarle Charlotesville Regional Jail pending a December hearing.

