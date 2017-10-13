Baltimore Ravens, Police Ride Along To Reach Youth In City Schools

BALTIMORE (WJZ)–The Baltimore Ravens and the Baltimore City Police Department teamed up to reach the City’s youth.

The kids got a nice surprise and also got to see a different side of the players and police.

Quarterback Joe Flacco received a boisterous welcome along with his teammates, who stopped by several Baltimore City schools this week.

“We represent you guys every Sunday, you guys represent the City every day,” Flacco said.

Police officers who protect Baltimore, also took part in the ride-along.

“We’re here with the cops and the policemen just to show you guys that we’re here for you guys and so are they,” said Baltimore Raven Brandon Williams.

Organizers say they hope the ride-along opens the door for a better relationship between police and the community.

“This is how we heal hearts by going out in the community and meeting folks,” one officer said.

Bridging that gap may be more important than ever.

According to the Baltimore Sun, this week, the City reached a murderous milestone. So far this year, Baltimore has more homicides per capita than two much larger cities, Chicago and New York.

Police officials say young people are often the trigger-pullers and Thursday’s interactions may have a lasting impact.

“we have to invest in young people so that they don’t become the people we so often sadly talk about,” said BPD spokesman T.J. Smith.

“We are all together. We are a community,” said Baltimore Raven Tony Jefferson.

The Ravens reportedly came up with the idea and presented it to police.

The Ravens leadership, players and police commissioner Kevin Davis discussed ways the two organizations can work together to strengthen

the Baltimore community.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook