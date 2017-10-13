Bel Air HS Students Disciplined For Photo Of Them Holding Letters Spelling Out N-Word

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– A group of Bel Air High School students have been disciplined after posing for a photo of themselves spelling out a racial slur with over-sized letters pinned on or held up to their shirts.

“The incident was thoroughly investigated and disciplinary action has been taken against the seven students involved,” Harford County Public Schools spokesperson Jillian Lader wrote in an email to WJZ.

The seven students included six who posed for the photo, which was taken in the school library, and a seventh who took the picture, according to Lader.

The photo shows the students each bearing a letter that, combined, spell out the n-word. The faces of all six have been scribbled over with black markings to hide their identities.

The discipline the students faced wasn’t specified.

Below is Lader’s full statement to WJZ:

“We are aware of an incident that occurred at Bel Air High School involving students who used cut out letters to display a racial slur which they consequently photographed. The incident was thoroughly investigated and disciplinary action has been taken against the seven students involved. This behavior is not and will not be tolerated in Harford County Public Schools and is not representative of Bel Air High School students or Harford County Public Schools. The use of racial slurs, or any discriminatory comments, is not acceptable in Harford County Public Schools. As a school system, we welcome and honor diversity and are committed to facilitating a safe and secure environment for all of our students and staff. Given the nature of the incident that occurred at Bel Air High School, the school staff, the administration, and the entire student body will have an opportunity to work towards an inclusive, supportive, and respectful learning environment with the guidance of the Supervisor of Equity & Cultural Proficiency. We will continue to take action to address these issues and to improve inclusivity in our schools. In addition, continued professional development for staff will focus on cultural responsiveness and inclusivity.”

