Deadly Hit-And-Run on I-83

BALTIMORE (WJZ) —A woman is dead after a hit-and-run in Northern Baltimore County.
The incident took place Thursday night on I-83 Southbound in the area of Western Run Road.
Police say the woman pulled over to the side of the road due to possible mechanical issues. Moments after getting out of her car, she was hit by a tractor-trailer type vehicle and was dragged for about 500 feet.
The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Police sent a description for people to help locate the tractor-trailor. They say it should have damage to its front right bumper/headlight area.
Anyone who has information related to this incident is being asked to call Maryland State Police at 410-780-2700.