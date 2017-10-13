Man Arrested, Charged With Attempted Murder In Ellicott City Walmart Shooting

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 20-year-old man has been arrested and charged with attempted murder for the shooting that happened in an Ellicott City Walmart Sunday.

De’Andre Edward Eason, of West Springs Drive, also faces assault and handgun charges.

Police were called around midnight for a report of a fight with shots fired at the store in the 3200 block of North Ridge Road. Officers arrived and located 23-year-old Matthew Allen Spencer of Baltimore near the scene with a gunshot wound to the side of his face.

Investigators believe Spencer was leaving the store and passed Eason as he was entering. The two allegedly exchanged words and gestures as they passed, the context of which is unknown.

Detectives believe Spencer turned around and reentered the store to confront Eason, who pulled out a gun and fired one shot, striking Spencer. Eason then fled from the store through a side door.

Spencer was transported to Shock Trauma, treated and released.

Preliminarily, there is no indication that Spencer and Eason knew each other before this incident.

Police are continuing to investigate and gather details. Anyone with information should call police at 410-313-STOP or email HCPDcrimetips@howardcountymd.gov.

