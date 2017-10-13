Woman Suffers Life-Threatening Injuries After Car Struck By Light Rail Train

Filed Under: Baltimore Light Rail, Ferndale

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A woman has been hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after her car was struck by a light rail train in Ferndale.

Captain Russ Davies with Anne Arundel County Fire confirms to WJZ that first responders were called to the area of Baltimore Annapolis Boulevard and South Broadview Avenue around 10:32 a.m.

No one on the train was injured, but two passengers in the vehicle were.

The woman, estimated to be about 55 years old, was taken to Baltimore Washington Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. A second passenger, estimated to be about 12 years old, was taken to Hopkins Pediatric with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Baltimore Annapolis Boulevard is shut down between I-97 south ramp and Wellham Avenue as a result of the collision and could remain closed for several hours.

