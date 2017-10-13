Baltimore Gets Ready For Sunday’s Komen Race For The Cure

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — On Sunday, the Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure will be coming to Baltimore for its 25th anniversary. That’s according to our media partners at The Baltimore Sun.
It’s the first time in 10 years the race will be in Baltimore. Before this year, it was held in Hunt Valley.
8,000 to 10,000 people are expected to take part in the event for the five kilometer course through South Baltimore, beginning at 8 a.m. in McHenry Row and including a loop in Fort McHenry National Monument and Historic Shrine.
It’s Komen’s biggest fundraiser of the year and it’s expected to generate around $850,000 funds that are dedicated to local breast cancer programs and national research.
On Sunday from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m., Fort Avenue will be closed to cars from Lawrence Street to Fort McHenry. Police may put in place additional road blocks needed to ensure the safety of participants.
