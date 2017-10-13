Man Flees From Police Causing Double Accident

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Friday afternoon, police received a call about an assault in the 1100 block of Lexington Street. When the officer arrived, the vehicle fled the scene, crashing into a patrol car.
After hitting the patrol car, the vehicle proceeded fleeing the scene. Our media partners The Baltimore Sun say that the vehicle was involved in another crash with a bus on Lombard Street and Hopkins Place.
Police say they have an individual in custody who was taken to an area hospital to be treated for his injuries.
The officer was not injured during the incident.
Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook