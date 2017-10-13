Maryland Police Probe Anti-Semitic Graffiti At Colleges

BALTIMORE (AP) — Maryland police are investigating several cases of anti-Semitic graffiti at two college campuses.
At the University of Maryland Baltimore County, the graffiti — including a carved swastika — has shown up in classrooms, bathrooms and elevators. Similar graffiti has been found on bathroom walls at the University of Maryland College Park.
A spokesperson for UMBC called the graffiti “an affront to our campus values.” The school is calling on students to report any offensive material to police so they can document it before having it removed.
