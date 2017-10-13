Baltimore School Sends Every Student To College Every Year

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– The SEED School of Maryland in Baltimore is a middle/high school that was founded nine years ago with the goal of having every student attend college after they graduate.

The public, college preparatory, boarding school has had every student who attended the school go on to college.

Sunday through Friday, the students live on campus in rooms that resemble college dorms.

Many are the first in their family to attend college.

Vanessa, who is a senior, is hoping to attend Howard or Georgetown to become a psychologist.

“Being alone and being away from my family and being on my own here, I feel like I become more of a leader. And I know how to be on my own now and more responsible,” Vanessa said.

Friday, the 12th graders welcomed the 6th graders in a “Dream Ceremony.” To apply to the school a child must be considered disadvantaged and then are chosen through a lottery system.

Ninety percent of the funding for the Seed School is from state and federal funds. There are also Seed Schools in D.C. and Miami.

